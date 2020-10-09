Lawrence County’s Second Annual Commission on Aging Golf Tournament has been postponed due to heavy rain on Saturday as remnants of Hurricane Delta move into the area over the weekend.
The tournament which was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday has been postponed for next Saturday, Oct. 17, according to Aging Director Robbi Ligon.
The four-man scramble will tee off at 8 a.m. next weekend. Proceeds from the event will benefit the seven senior centers located inside the county. Last year’s tournament raised $5,150 for Lawrence County senior centers, which serve approximately 1,060 hot meals each week to homebound residents and seniors registered with the senior sites.
Entry fees for the tournament are $300 per team or $75 per player, organizers said. Cash prizes will be awarded to competition winners and door prizes will be given away the day of the event.
For more information or to register, contact the Commission on Aging at 256-974-2488, or register by calling Deer Run Golf Course at 256-974-7384.
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Friday as a Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to impact North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley throughout the day on Saturday as remnants of the tropical storm move through the area. The storm system has the potential to produce strong to severe thunderstorms, NWS said. Localized flooding and tornadoes are possible.
