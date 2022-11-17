Solar-powered win: First Solar chooses Lawrence County

IDB President and CEO Tabitha Pace with Savills consultants. Middle left: Tabitha Pace.

 Contributed

A jewel has landed in Lawrence County.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the county's industrial development board and commission announced approval for First Solar, Inc. to construct a $1.1 billion facility in Mallard-Fox West Industrial Park. The announcement follows several months of vying to be the home of First Solar’s fourth American manufacturing plant. 

