Solar-powered win: First Solar chooses Lawrence County

A jewel has landed in Lawrence County.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the county's industrial development board and commission announced approval for First Solar, Inc. to construct a $1.1 billion facility in Mallard-Fox West Industrial Park. The announcement follows several months of vying to be the home of First Solar’s fourth American manufacturing plant.
During an emotional announcement, IDB President Tabitha Pace struggled when discussing the significance of the agreement.
“This project – this company – will have a tremendous impact on our economy and our region,” Pace said. “Everyone on our team, the Savills team, the First Solar team, all have worked diligently for this project – and I said I wasn’t going to cry.”
After gathering herself, Pace continued, “I will forever be grateful to those teams.”
Pace choked up again while thanking her IDB board members.
“Thank you for always being professional and offering guidance and support,” said Pace. “I never have to worry about you supporting us in these efforts, and I appreciate that very much.”
Commission Chairman Bobby Burch reflected on the county’s past hardships; specifically, when the International Paper plant closed in 2014. The shutdown affected 1,100 jobs.
“We’ve seen cloudy days before,” said Burch. “Despite those cloudy days, God’s shining on Lawrence County – that’s all I can say.”
Upon completion, the new facility will employ 715 workers at $26.77/hr. The building will encompass over two million square-feet, according to Pace. It will stretch 60 acres of land and overlap the southwestern boundary of the industrial park. Construction is estimated to be completed by late December 2025 and will commence by June 23, 2023; however, First Solar may break ground prior to then.
“They want to start moving dirt in December,” said Pace. “They don’t technically have to until June, but they’re out there ready to go.”
First Solar hired Savills, a global consulting firm, to scout sites for the project. The company considered options in multiple states before choosing Lawrence County. While other locations could offer more financially, Pace and her team impressed Savills executives.
“We looked at over 100 sites nationwide,” said Ann Marie Collins, Executive VP of Savills consulting firm. “You were chosen because of all [your] hard work and the way your community pulled together. Believe it or not, we look at those things.”
“Honestly, I think a lot of it went back to ‘relationship,’” said Pace. “Our competition – we were far off from them [financially]... But they saw how our team worked and how we wanted to work with them.”
“You want to go where you’re welcome,” said Burch. “And I think they saw that they were welcome.”
The county has competed in several industrial selections during Pace’s time as president. On industrial tours, corporate delegations experienced the best Lawrence County could offer. Yet the county often failed the final cut.
“We’ve come in second place so many times on projects as big as this,” said Pace.
Despite the near misses, project managers encouraged Pace to keep swinging.
“They always said, ‘You’re doing everything right. There’s nothing you could’ve done differently,’” said Pace. “‘It’s coming. Your time is coming.’ And they were right; it did finally come.”
Pace’s hard work finally paid off; however, few would’ve guessed that Lawrence County’s next big project would involve solar panels.
Solar power isn't broadly utilized in Alabama. According to a report from House Method, solar accounts for 0.3 percent of the state’s electricity. Burch recognized the irony of a solar manufacturing plant in the Heart of Dixie.
“Here we are, the belt buckle of the Republicans,” said Burch, “and yet we’re contributing to lessen our carbon footprint.”
The new facility is a big win for the county’s industrial development. It continues a boom of industrial manufacturing in north Alabama: Toyota-Mazda, Amazon, Buffalo Rock, and Facebook facilities are among the sites under construction or recently opened in surrounding areas.
While such facilities provide needed economic benefits, the massive sites can be eyesores on the Alabama landscape. Pace believes industry can exist and grow in the county without disturbing its beauty.
“That’s another reason why we have those [industrial] parks,” said Pace. “To be able to have that area as an industrial area and not the whole county.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” Pace continued. “I don’t want to be a “Madison.” That’s why I live here; that’s why I love it here.”
A daunting amount of work remains before the project’s completion. Grants must be obtained, and infrastructure surrounding the site needs improvement. But for one night, those involved celebrated what the announcement meant for the county. Soon, they’ll get back to building the future.
“Now the real work starts. We’ve all been saying we can’t wait to get to this point, but we all know that it doesn’t stop here,” said Pace. “I know First Solar is ready to begin their journey in the great state of Alabama, and we’re anxious to show them some true Southern hospitality.”
