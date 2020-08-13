Children and parents are invited to the Lawrence County Farmers Market this Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Power of Produce program.
The Lawrence County Extension Office introduced POP Thursdays last spring as a way to get kids excited about healthier eating habits. The program is also a great way to support area farmers.
“The goal of POP is to increase children’s exposure and willingness to try new produce,” the Extension Office said. “To do this, samples are given to all children.”
For every sample a child participant tries, he or she will get $2 in POP Bucks to spend at the Farmers Market.
POP Thursdays will begin this week and occur again on Aug. 20 and 27, also from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
“For the next three Thursdays, kids can come by and receive $2 to spend at the Lawrence County Farmers Market for fruits and vegetables of their choice,” the Extension Office said.
The program is sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America, the Rotary Club of Lawrence County, and the Lawrence County Farmers Market.
The Lawrence County Farmers Market is located at 13182 Alabama 157 in Moulton. For more information, call 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.