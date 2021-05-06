Bank Independent will kick off its eighth annual Shelter Share drive to benefit local animal shelters on May 3. All locations of Bank Independent, along with strategic Shelter Share partner Pet Depot, will serve as donation points for pet food and supplies designated for local animal shelters through May 21.
The 2020 Shelter Share collected and distributed over 4,178 items and more than $1,427 in donations to shelters in northwest Alabama last year. Donations were used to supplement resources available to local shelters.
“Bank Independent is proud to support Shelter Share as part of our Helping Hands initiative,” says Rick Wardlaw, CEO of Bank Independent. “Last year, Shelter Share ran during the month of February and came to its conclusion right before we moved into the pandemic. Community donations came at a critical time for our local shelters still providing an essential service. How appropriate for Shelter Share to be our focus as our community begins to cautiously return to our pre-pandemic plans.”
Throughout the month of May, every Bank Independent sales office, along with Pet Depot locations, will accept donations of pet food, kitty litter, paper towels, nursing bottles, cleaning supplies, first aid items, used blankets, bedding and towels.
The donated supplies will be delivered by Bank employees to the Athens Limestone County Animal Shelter, Colbert County Animal Shelter, Decatur Animal Services, Huntsville Animal Services, Lawrence County Animal Shelter, Morgan County Animal Shelter and Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter in early March.
About Bank Independent
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With 28 traditional Sales Offices across North Alabama, an on-campus Deshler Tiger Branch, and the Digital Sales Office, we’re committed to providing the best service, designing the most desired products and creating an overall excellent experience for each and every customer. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and last. All of our employees reside in our local communities and believe in giving back through volunteering. To become part of a bank that makes a positive difference in people’s lives, visit us at bibank.com.
