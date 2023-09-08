LCSO makes drug bust

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed an arrest warrant on Clarence “Jason” Coffey, under the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act. This arrest comes as a result of a multi-year investigation into his drug trafficking enterprise.
The suspect is believed to have played a significant role in methamphetamine distribution/trafficking throughout Lawrence County and neighboring areas.
On September 6th, multiple search warrants were executed at locations associated with the suspect. The warrants led to the discovery of over one ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to the evidence obtained he was additionally charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
This investigation is ongoing and other arrests are anticipated.
If convicted, sentencing under the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act can range from a minimum of 25 years to a maximum of life without parole.
Coffey is being held at the Lawrence County Jail in lieu of a $3,010,300 bond.
All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sheriff Sanders would like to thank the Lawrence County District Attorney and assisting agencies for their assistance.
