Honor Game celebrates Athletics For All players

Twenty AFA players participated in the game.

An uncommon joy filled H.A. Alexander Park last Thursday when the community celebrated Athletics for All softball players during their ninth annual Honor Game. The event raised $1,900 for the sports-based special needs program.

“It’s the same every year; the kids loved it,” said Steve Jones. Jones founded Athletics for All in 2009 with his wife, Dewanna. “It’s their favorite game of the year in any sport because of the crowd, hearing their names announced, [the] music playing when they come out to bat – it’s just a big event.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.