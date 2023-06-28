Honor Game celebrates Athletics For All players

An uncommon joy filled H.A. Alexander Park last Thursday when the community celebrated Athletics for All softball players during their ninth annual Honor Game. The event raised $1,900 for the sports-based special needs program.
“It’s the same every year; the kids loved it,” said Steve Jones. Jones founded Athletics for All in 2009 with his wife, Dewanna. “It’s their favorite game of the year in any sport because of the crowd, hearing their names announced, [the] music playing when they come out to bat – it’s just a big event.”
Members of the Lawrence County High baseball team took the field with the two teams. Over three innings, defense was at a premium as every player hit and scored. Several hit home runs, and the Cubs and Angels finished their first game of the season tied 36 to 36.
After the teams shook hands, LCHS players gifted championship rings to the AFA athletes.
A silent auction was held during the game to benefit AFA.
“We truly appreciate all the people who donated, gave, and put their time and money into it,” Dewanna said.
AFA started as a way for their son, Cade, to continue playing sports despite his disability. It became a county-wide league for individuals with special needs to compete in softball, basketball, and soccer.
In-game, the players clapped and danced with each hit and run. Each one who reached first base fist bumped and grinned at Dewanna. The interactions showed AFA was more than sports.
“I can’t put it into words,” Dewanna said. “I’ll cry talking about it.”
“That’s why we do this,” Jones said. “The smiles on all the kids’ faces, the hugs – it’s amazing. I’m just thankful God’s given us this opportunity.
“I would love for more people in the community to come watch these kids,” Jones said. “They love an audience and people cheering for them, and I think a lot of people would be surprised how much they get out of watching these kids play. It’ll brighten your day.”
The Honor Game was organized by the Joneses’ good friend, Jeremy Phillips.
“He approached me about nine years ago and wanted to see what we thought about [having the Honor Game],” Jones said. “We thought it’d be great.
“This was our original fundraiser. It’s a way for us to collect money to buy letterman jackets for the kids.
“It’s been a real blessing for us.”
Before the game, Jones and LCHS head coach Carson Jones awarded Evan Kitchens his AFA jacket. Another athlete, Alex Patlan, was recognized, but he was out of town during the game.
“He’ll get his later,” Jones said.
AFA athletes receive jackets after reaching their junior years of high school.
“That way they have one year or so of school that they can wear it [for],” Jones said, “and they’re usually close to done growing by then.”
“That way,” Dewanna said, “it will last them their whole lives.”
The Joneses started gifting the jackets because of Cade. In high school, many of his friends were athletes. As they started earning letterman jackets, he wanted one of his own.
“Dewanna and I tried to design a letterman jacket that wouldn’t necessarily lean towards any school in the county, as far as colors and things like that,” Jones said. “We just came up with our own.”
The navy jackets have white sleeves with red and white stripes around the cuffs and collar. On the left shoulder, the athlete’s school logo is attached – an East Lawrence eagle, for Kitchens – and a capital “A” covers the left chest.
Inside the “A” rests small icons of a softball, basketball, or soccer ball, depending which sports the athlete participates in. Some have all three.
AFA first presented jackets in 2017.
They’re not just fabric. The jackets mean something to the players. They’re a reminder of the community the recipients have found in AFA and the competitive spirit they share with athletes around the world.
“If there are any families out there with children with disabilities, we’d love to have some more [players],” Jones said. “If they qualify for the Special Olympics, they can play with us.”
Anyone interested in being part of AFA can reach the Joneses at 256-303-0201 or through the Athletics For All Facebook page.
AFA’s softball season will conclude July 31. Soccer will start later in the year.
