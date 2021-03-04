The Lawrence County Cattlemen Association awarded five 2021 scholarship winners last week.
Hatton High senior LeAnne Pace, Lawrence County High seniors Gage Dutton and Kane Givens, Northwest Shoals Community College student and East Lawrence High alumnus Hunter Letson, and Wallace State University and Lawrence County High alumnus Wiley Dutton each received a $1,000 scholarship, the Cattlemen Association announced.
To qualify for an annual Lawrence Cattlemen Association Scholarship, applicants must be a senior from a county high school or a college student who graduated from a Lawrence County school, and eligible applicants must be the child or grandchild of an active Lawrence Cattlemen Association member. The relative must have been an active member with the organization for at least three years, according to the Cattlemen Association.
Scholarship and other program funds are raised by the Cattlemen Association through its annual steak sandwich sales and rodeo.
