All Lawrence County students will receive free breakfast and lunch through Dec. 31 thanks to a federally-funded, state-administered meal program, according to the county school system.
A federal waiver, the USDA Seamless Summer waiver that initiated the meal program amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to expire on Aug. 31, but was extended until the end of the year, the USDA announced last week.
“Virtual students will continue to use the Google order form provided by their school,” the Lawrence system said. “Please continue to complete and return the free and reduced lunch form because they are very important to system data.”
The school system said elementary students throughout the county will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch through a Community Eligibility Provision grant already in place.
