A Moulton CVS store is one of eight others now offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible recipients in Alabama.
Vaccination appointments became available at the Moulton pharmacy last Thursday, when nine CVS stores in Alabama began receiving approximately 11,700 weekly vaccine doses from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, according to a release from CVS Health.
Participating CVS sites include nine stores in Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Lawrence, Macon, Mobile and Wilcox counties. Individuals who meet state criteria for vaccine eligibility must register for an appointment at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling 800-746-7287. Walk-ins without an appointment will not be accepted at this time, CVS Health said.
Alabama health officials hope the expansion of access will boost the vaccination effort statewide while Alabama continues to trail most of the nation in the immunization process.
“We are truly in the midst of a historic vaccination rollout, and it will take strong partnerships like this to get the job done,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement released by CVS Health. “We are grateful CVS Health has chosen Alabama as part of their multi-state activation.”
As of this week, the Moulton store is currently the only CVS location providing COVID-19 vaccinations in North Alabama. Locally, vaccines are also available at county health departments in Lawrence and Morgan counties. An appointment is required, and can be made by calling 855-566-5333, or online at alcovidvaccine.gov.
More than 940,000 Alabama residents have received shots so far, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday. The latest data from ADPH showed 627,092 people had received at least one Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose, and 316,059 have received their second shot.
ADPH Area Administrator Judy Smith said she was happy to see the vaccine rollout effort expand to more retailers in the state.
"We want a lot of providers in the state to have vaccine, not just public health, not just the hospitals, but our local retail pharmacies and federally qualified health centers," she said.
A third vaccination, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, was granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration last week. The vaccine has been approved for individuals 18 years and older.
"Certainly it's useful to have an additional product for the COVID-19 vaccine effort," Assistant State Health Officer Karen Landers said in Friday reports. "At this point in time, there's still not going to be a very large amount coming into any state because there was a smaller amount of this vaccine manufactured."
Alabama was expected to receive 40,100 J&J doses this week, according to reports from ADPH on Monday. This week's shipment is a one-time allotment, state health officials said. It is uncertain when the state will receive additional shots.
Smith said the J&J vaccine will be easier to provide to more Alabama residents, not only because it comes in a one-shot dose, but also because storage restrictions are more manageable. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the J&J vaccines do not require ultra low temperatures and can be stored in a refrigerator for up to three months.
News of the third immunization option came as Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to the lowest point since the fall. After reaching a high of 3,084 on Jan. 11, ADPH reported only 631 hospitalizations on Tuesday, March 2.
Alabama's Safer at Home order, including the statewide mask mandate, is set to expire Friday. As of press time Wednesday morning, the state awaited an update from Gov. Kay Ivey.
