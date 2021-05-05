The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic in its parking lot Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Lawrence County Chamber and partners, the Alabama Health Educational Center and the University of Alabama, are also providing vaccine information and resources to visitors during the testing clinic, organizers said.
The testing site will be set up in the parking lot in front of the Chamber office, located near the Walmart shopping center on Alabama 157 in Moulton. No symptoms are necessary for the testing, and no insurance information will be taken, organizers said.
Those tested should receive their results in about 48 hours following the nasal swab. For more information, Lawrence County Chamber President & CEO Craig Johnston may be reached at 256-974-1658.
