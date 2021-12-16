Early morning storms and a chilling cold front couldn’t prevent crowds from gathering in Caddo on Saturday for the community’s second annual Christmas Parade.
Holiday characters and festive floats and vehicles paraded around the East Lawrence schools, beginning at Veterans Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event included an appearance from Santa Claus, and Sparky the Firepup showed up with Caddo Midway Volunteer Fire Department.
“Thank you to everyone that came out and supported the Caddo Christmas Parade,” the Caddo Events Committee, which is responsible for organizing the new annual event, said.
The Committee said proceeds raised by the parade and other Caddo events go towards funding future events and parades for the community. For more information about the committee or upcoming events, visit the Caddo Events Committee Facebook page.
