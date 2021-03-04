Alabama’s Safer at Home order, including the statewide mask mandate, has been extended until April 9.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the extension along with some eased restrictions outlined in the amended order in a public address on Thursday.
The news comes as daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state continue to decline, but Ivey said she and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris feel more vaccinations should be administered before the order is lifted.
“Dr. Harris and I are both convinced that we need to get past Easter and hopefully allow more Alabamians to get their first shot before we take the step some other states have taken to remove the mask order altogether and lift restrictions,” Ivey said.
Ivey announced her decision amid some pressure to lift the mask order as Texas, Mississippi, and other states ended all or most coronavirus health restrictions this week. Though Alabama’s order remains in place, some changes were made.
Limited seating capacity has been lifted at restaurants, bars and breweries, according to the new order. The order still requires partitions or 6 feet of space between tables, and facilities are still subject to additional sanitation rules.
For hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities, the order raises the number of maximum caregivers or visitors allowed per patient or resident from one to two.
Senior citizen centers, which saw congregate meal programs end due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, will now be allowed to resume outdoor programs as long as additional health guidelines are followed. The order also allows summer camps to reopen, but programs are subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules.
Following Ivey’s address, Harris announced that Alabama had seen its 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot administered this week. He said the state is seeing more Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses delivered than in previous weeks.
Alabama will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, which will include 40,100 shots, this week. Harris said the state will not receive additional J&J shipments for at least three weeks.
According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 645,000 Alabama residents have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which are administered in two separate shots at least 28 days apart. ADPH data showed 352,749 Alabamians had received their second dose as of Thursday.
This week, the state surpassed the rate of 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths, Harris added. On Thursday, ADPH data showed 10,094 state residents had died from the illness, with 2,174 of those still being investigated.
Locally, Lawrence County continued to report 85 COVID-19 deaths, according to ADPH. The county showed 18 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed since Monday.
