Lawrence County Commissioners tabled a decision on the fiscal 2021 budget Friday after rescheduling September’s regular meeting for lack of quorum last week.
Commissioners revisited a 3% cost-of-living raise for county employees and reconsidered requests from Sheriff Max Sanders for additional employees in his department during a two-hour work session before the rescheduled meeting on Friday.
County Administrator Heather Dyar cautioned the commission against jumping at raises too soon although tax revenues for the county are trending positive.
“Our biggest concern is salaries and cost-of-living raises,” she said Friday morning. “I think 3% is too much at this point. Yes, all our employees are worth that and more, sales tax is doing good right now, but we don’t know how long that will last.”
Dyar said the county has seen an increase of about 7% in local sales tax revenue in 2020 despite COVID-19. She and accountant Mechelle Graham said tax revenue for the county could exceed $1 million because county residents are shopping close to home during the pandemic.
Graham said $930,000 in sales tax is projected in the budget, and Ad valorem taxes are estimated to generate $3.3 million.
In a work session last week, District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said a 2% cost-of-living raise would cost the general fund about $130,000 annually, while a 3% raise would cost $195,000 a year.
In Friday’s work session, Sanders asked commissioners to reconsider his request for two deputies and a request for additional vehicles for his department. Sanders amended his request and is seeking to hire one additional deputy and one jailer.
“Right now the jail is down to 90-something inmates. When this virus ends, I hate to say it, the population is going back up,” he said.
Sanders also requested the commission allow for one additional vehicle purchase in the department budget for next year instead of two.
Projected budgets for the Sheriff’s Office and jail total about $3.53 million or nearly 61% of the general fund budget, which is projected at $5.8 million for fiscal 2021, Graham said.
Commissioners voted to call a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. to approve final budget decisions.
In other business, the commission:
• Appointed Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson to the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Board
• Approved a $14,266 contract with S&C Electric Company for a new phone system to be installed at all county offices
• Renewed a Sheriff’s Department student resource officer contract with the Lawrence County School System
All commissioners were present for Friday’s meeting except District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.