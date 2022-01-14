Lawrence County schools will transition to virtual learning next week due to a high number of staff contracting or being exposed to COVID, the school system announced Friday.
“Our biggest issue is staffing,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said. “We thought about closing on a school-by-school basis, but the issues are countywide. Being closed a week will allow (sick staff) time to recover.”
Smith said the school system is also facing a shortage of substitute teachers as positive cases mount among staff members and instructors.
He said information about student assignments, after school activities and athletics will be communicated to students and parents by their school early next week.
“Each school is different. They offer different programs and the plans differ, so that information will come from each school,” he said.
Meal pickups for students will be on Thursday, but pre-orders should be placed by end of day Tuesday, officials said.
Lawrence County schools are expected to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24.
