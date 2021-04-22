Lawrence County's FCCLA students place 1st in State contest

Five Lawrence County High students received first place awards after competing in the 2021 FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) State competition last month.
“This is the most LCHS has ever had to qualify for nationals at a time,” FCCLA sponsor and Lawrence County teacher Jillian Woods said.
Madison Holley and Katie Jett, each juniors, brought home first place for their Professional Presentations.
Harley Maxwell, a sophomore, competed in Interpersonal Communications and came out in first place in her division.
Myla Cole and Makenzie Alexander, also juniors at LCHS, each brought home first place for their Chapter Service Project Portfolios.
Woods said there are 244 FCCLA Chapters in Alabama, all qualifying to compete in the state competition, which was held virtually March 11 and 12. Only the top two winners in each division are advanced to the national competition—in Lawrence County High’s case, this included all five of the chapter’s competitors.
The FCCLA students will host a cotton candy booth at the Strawberry & Antiques Festival in Moulton on April 30 and May 1 to raise money for the national competition, which will be held in Nashville, Woods said.
“Each girl will need about $600 to cover their fee to compete, registration, and lodging,” she said. “Any donations can be sent directly to LCHS FCCLA at the high school, or we will be accepting donations at the cotton candy booth we will be having at the Strawberry Festival.”
