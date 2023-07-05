Moulton resident arrested for second time in five weeks

The Moulton Police Department arrested resident Eric Rollins Burgess, 42, on Saturday, June 24. He was charged with a litany of offenses, including possession of a controlled substance and using a false identity. It was Rollins’ second arrest in five weeks.
Officer Tim Owens was on patrol in the Byler Road area when he saw a silver sedan speeding northwest along Sommerville Avenue. Owens pursued the car, flashed his lights, and pulled the car over at the intersection of East Street and Court Street.
Owens walked up to the car and conversed with the driver. He told Owens his name was Eric McDaniel and claimed the officer knew who he was. Owens repeatedly asked the driver to provide identification. He eventually provided an ID that named him Eric Burgess.
The driver’s ID was checked with dispatch and ran through the National Crime Information Center. The results showed active arrest warrants out for Burgess.
Burgess was told to step out of the car. Owens patted him down and found a glass meth pipe in his back pocket. A further search resulted in several illegal items found inside the car.
A loaded Ruger 9mm pistol.
A clear baggie containing marijuana.
Two clear baggies containing crystalline substances.
A clear baggie containing several pills.
Several thousands of dollars in cash.
Owens field-tested the crystalline substances; they returned positive for methamphetamine. The amount was over the weight considered for “intent to distribute.”
Burgess was arrested. He was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree possession of marijuana, obstructing justice by using a false identity, and driving while revoked. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail and held on a $43,500 bond.
The case remains under investigation; further charges could occur.
A passenger in the vehicle was given a non-traffic violation for a misdemeanor charge and released, according to a MPD release.
Burgess was arrested on May 20 after running a stop sign on Byler Road. The arresting officer, Epifanio “Murphy” Dejoya, found Burgess in possession of a glass meth smoking pipe, a bag of prescription pills, a bag of weed, and a .22 caliber pistol.
