Moulton resident arrested for second time in five weeks

Burgess

The Moulton Police Department arrested resident Eric Rollins Burgess, 42, on Saturday, June 24. He was charged with a litany of offenses, including possession of a controlled substance and using a false identity. It was Rollins’ second arrest in five weeks.

Officer Tim Owens was on patrol in the Byler Road area when he saw a silver sedan speeding northwest along Sommerville Avenue. Owens pursued the car, flashed his lights, and pulled the car over at the intersection of East Street and Court Street. 

