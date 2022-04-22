Hillsboro man charged in stabbing death of Chattanooga man Thursday

A Hillsboro man is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Tennessee man, who was found lying in a field with multiple stab wounds in Lawrence County on Thursday, according to authorities.
Earl Eugene Bates Jr., 50, of 246 Horton Drive in Hillsboro, was booked into the Lawrence County Jail Thursday afternoon after being accused in the stabbing death of Anthony Thomas Hudson, 51, of Chattanooga, according to court records.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood was called to 212 Horton Drive in Hillsboro around 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, where Hudson was found lying unresponsive in a field with a stab wound to the left side of his neck.
Norwood listed the time of death at 11 a.m. Hudson had also suffered multiple “defensive wounds to the right wrist and hand,” according to the report.
Norwood said the body was sent to the state forensics lab in Huntsville for autopsy.
Court records show Bates was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Following an initial hearing in district court Friday morning, Bates was transferred to the Morgan County Jail without set bail.
