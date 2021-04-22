Tuesday will mark 10 years gone by since April 27, 2011—a day that has gone down in U.S. history for the largest, costliest and deadliest tornado outbreaks to hit the Southeast, leaving a path of devastation through Lawrence County.
In all, 216 tornadoes touched down on the day, four of which were rated EF5, according to reports. One of those EF5 tornadoes entered the southwest corner of Lawrence County that afternoon and began its deadly trek northeast.
The major disaster cost 14 people their lives in Lawrence County alone; 238 fatalities were reported for the state after the storms.
Those who died included:
• Aurelia Guzman, 12
• Zora Lee Jones Hale, 80
• Mathew Chase Adams, 21
• J.W. Parker, 78
• Helen M. Smith, 84
• Horace Smith, 83
• Lyndon Lee Mayes, 74
• Allen O’Neal Terry, 49
• Herman O’Neal Terry, 80
• Donald Ray, 76
• Edward Vuknic, 66
• Mary Mayes, 72
• Mike Dunn, 58
• Earl Lewis Crosby Sr., 63
After a morning that included three severe thunderstorm warnings in the area that Wednesday, the worst came for Lawrence County when the tornado tore through Mt. Hope, inflicted damage along County Road 39, crossed Alabama 24, damaged several homes along County Road 50—also known as Jimson Well Road—and destroyed several homes and a church along Alabama 101. The tornado raged on along County Road 108—also known as Landersville Road—before entering the Mt. Moriah community, according to a special report in The Moulton Advertiser on May 5, 2011.
The tornado then crossed Alabama 157 before wreaking more havoc in the Langtown community. The storm damaged homes all along County Road 214 and plowed into Hillsboro before the tornado died out. According to reports following the day, more tornado warnings followed when weather officials spotted a second tornado following along the same path as the first. Another tornado was spotted in Hatton traveling towards Town Creek, though most of the damage was dealt from the initial twister.
“It’s just total devastation,” former Sheriff Gene Mitchell was quoted in a media briefing the following Thursday morning. “To people who lost their homes in different storms, all devastation is the same, but this is as drastic as anything I’ve ever experienced.”
Hillard Frost, who served as the county’s Emergency Management Agency director at the time, said the tornado followed “basically the same path” as another tornado that had hit the county when a similar outbreak occurred in 1974. For comparison, 148 tornadoes were recorded in the U.S. on the April day in 1974, with eight of those traveling through Alabama, killing 86 people and injuring 949 others.
In addition to the 14 lives lost in Lawrence County ten years ago, the storm also dealt damage to three county businesses and destroyed 11. One church building saw some storm damage with another completely destroyed; more than 130 homes and mobile homes saw significant storm damage and 172 were completely destroyed, according to reports.
The 2011 tornadoes struck paths from Texas to New York that April and caused an estimated $11 billion in damage, reports said.
On April 23, 2017, a permanent monument unveiled in Mt. Hope honoring the 14 people who were lost in 2011. The 3-foot by 5-foot granite stone lists the 14 names as well as a brief account of what happened on April 27, 2011.
The monument stands near the Mt. Hope Volunteer Fire Department inside the community’s mini park and was erected after $3,500 was raised by members of the Mt. Hope community led by Kristi and Proncey Robertson.
In a 2017 report, Kristi Robertson said she hoped the monument could symbolize part of the healing process as Lawrence County continued to recover from the effects of the storm.
"It is truly an honor and a privilege for me personally, and our community, to be able to give back something, however small it may be," she said. "Just to let the family members know that the lives lost won't ever be forgotten."
