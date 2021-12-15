Chamber now accepting nominations for 2021 Citizen of the Year

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year, awarded annually in Lawrence County.
The deadline to submit a nomination for the award is Friday, Jan. 14. The Chamber began accepting nominations on Monday, according to LC Chamber President & CEO Craig Johnston.
“The Citizen of the Year Award is not a popularity contest; it’s more than just a title, an annual thing we do, or another routine award given in town. This award recognizes the epitome of a great citizen,” Johnston said. “The appropriate recipient of this award is someone who puts others first for the betterment of themselves, their community and county.”
Each January the Citizen of the Year award is presented to a “stand-out citizen.” Someone who is known throughout the community as being selfless and resilient, he said.
“Eli Praiser was once quoted, ‘to be a good citizen it is important to be able to put yourself in other people’s shoes and see the big picture. If everything you see is rooted in your own identity, that becomes difficult or impossible,’” Johnston added. “(The Citizen of the Year award) is a statement of pride and gratefulness to those special individuals who make all of ours easier to live, more enjoyable and memorable for years to come.”
The 2021 Lawrence County Citizen of the Year is chosen from the pool of nominations after votes are cast from an anonymous committee made up of 16 to 18 individuals from throughout the county, Johnston explained.
“Multiple nominations for a single candidate do not influence the decision of the voting committee,” he said.
The winner of the Citizen of the Year award will be honored at the Chamber’s annual year-end banquet, scheduled for Jan. 25, and will also serve as the grand marshal for the 2022 Moulton Christmas Parade.
The 2021 recipient, as well as runners-up for the award, will be announced at the year-end banquet and their names published in The Moulton Advertiser and the Chamber’s My Chamber, My Community® Newsletter, Johnston said.
A nominee should be a living resident of Lawrence County who has consistently demonstrated excellence in a professional leadership role within the community, according to Johnston.
Nominees are people who have made or is making significant contributions to the welfare of the community; someone who has given freely of their time, energy, and resources to contribute to positive growth, stability and the overall betterment of Lawrence County, he said.
Nomination forms may be picked up at the Lawrence County Chamber Office, located 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Suite 4 in Moulton, or downloaded from the Lawrence County Chamber homepage at www.lawrencealabama.com.
Nominations must be turned in on or before the deadline—Friday, Jan. 14, 2022—to be considered for the award.
