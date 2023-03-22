2018 Oxford High School graduate Sarah Liford, a 5th year senior at Rochester University majoring in Elementary Education, was named to the President's List.
She is currrently completing her student teaching while cheering in Competitive Cheer. Her lifelong passion for cheerleading landed her an athletic scholarship. She is a National NAIA Scholar Athlete during her time at Rochester University. She also received the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Champions of Character Award.
(0) comments
