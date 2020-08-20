Oakville to host MSNHA Women's Exhibit through September

A traveling exhibit honoring women of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, including several prominent women from Lawrence County, will remain on display at the Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center through September.
The MSNHA Exhibit, which was put together to honor women of North Alabama in honor of the centennial of the Women’s Suffrage Movement this year, opened in Oakville on Aug. 4.
As with the traveling Bicentennial Exhibit Lawrence County hosted last summer, local groups and organizations also contributed 14 tabletop displays celebrating Lawrence County women, Oakville Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican said.
“A large part of the display comes from the wonderful stories local author, Loretta Gillespie, has printed in The Moulton Advertiser through the years,” said Mullican. “Thank you also to the Lawrence County Archives, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and all family members that have helped us celebrate local women.”
Among local women honored in the 14 contributed displays is Pearl Jackson-Green, who is recognized as the first black female elected to the Joe Wheeler EMC Board. She was also the first black woman from Lawrence County to attend college, earning her degree from Alabama State College in Montgomery.
Jackson-Green taught in the Lawrence School System for over 20 years and remains an active advocate for students in the school system today at “80-plus years of age,” according to Gillespie.
A 2018 article published in The Moulton Advertiser by Gillespie, which is included in Jackson-Green’s display for the MSNHA Exhibit, details many obstacles Jackson-Green faced not just because she was a woman, but also as a black woman growing up in the south in the midst of the Civil Rights movement.
“At the age of 20, Pearl Jackson-Green graduated from South Alabama University with a degree in education and came back home to Lawrence County to live and work. One of the first things she did after getting a driver's license was to attempt to register to vote. It was harder than she thought it would be,” Gillespie wrote.
The story continues, detailing the hoops she was asked to jump through before being allowed to register. She was required to recite the articles of the U.S. Constitution and estimate the number of marbles in a jar but also had to present the signatures of the three white men, before she would be able to complete her registration, according to Gillespie’s article.
Another prominent woman of Lawrence County, who also happens to be the cousin of Mrs. Jackson-Green, Elayne Beauchamp Jackson is also featured in the exhibit.
Jackson was raised in Chicago, but after meeting her husband, Marvin Jackson, the two moved to Lawrence County. Before her marriage, Jackson explored a career in modeling and was the first black female to be featured on a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes box. She also made three appearances on Sesame Street, according to her biography featured on display at Oakville.
When Jackson decided modeling wasn’t her calling, she attended Pharmacy school from 1981 to 1982, took a break to become a flight attendant with American Airlines at O’Hare Airport, but by 2000 returned to school to finish her degree. It was then she met her husband.
After their move to Alabama, Marvin Jackson convinced his wife to pursue her passion for cooking. She now runs the locally famed Hot Spot, caters events, and makes lunch for Moulton’s Head Start program around the corner from her restaurant.
Besides two of Lawrence County’s bravest activist women already mentioned, the exhibit also features Judge Angela Dawson Terry, Court Clerk Sandra Parker Ligon, Courtland’s Mayor-elect Linda Peebles, Dr. Alice Evans, Helen June Nesmith, Loretta Gillespie, Joyce Cole, Joan Lang, Arrie Young Jackson, Thelma Idella Fuller, Dr. Sharon Owens, Bettye Ruth Ligon, Annie Wheeler, Anne Royall, Kitty Erline Aldridge Hardin, Laura Waters Folse, Lettye Gonzalez Burgtorf, Anna Isabell Cammack, Mary Lee Cagle, Jane Walker Knouff, Fran Bush the Hubbard Family, Chelcy Blankinship Boyles, Barbara Berryman Coffey, Lavonia Ross Porter, and Julia Sandlin Almon.
“This is by no means a comprehensive exhibit and we know we have missed many women of history,” Mullican said. “We hope this display entertains and helps us learn more about the rich history and heritage of our county.”
The MSHNA Exhibit was created by Dr. Carolyn Barske Crawford, along with help and research from students of the University of North Alabama. Crawford also put together a corresponding virtual pamphlet for teachers, which can be accessed online at http://msnha.una.edu/…/Educators-Packet-Women-of-the-Shoals.
Teachers may refer to the pamphlet to bring a version of the exhibit to their classrooms since field trips and student outings have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mullican said.
For those who are confined at home or who do not feel safe visiting the exhibit in-person, Mullican said the exhibit and the local contributions may also be accessed virtually on the Oakville Indian Mounds Facebook page.
The exhibit will remain on display at the Oakville Indian Mounds Museum, which accepts visitors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Oakville Indian Mounds is located at 1219 County Road 187 in Danville. For more information, call 256-905-2499, or visit Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum on Facebook.
