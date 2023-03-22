The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) is pleased to announce we will be introducing a Tiny Tots Storytime for ages 2 and under in April to gage interest as an ongoing program. Beginning Thursday, April 6th, Tiny Tots Storytime will meet at the LCPL at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings. The program will last approximately 30 minutes.
Tiny Tots Storytime incorporates reading, singing, talking and playing at storytime while introducing parents and caregivers to ways to add these activities into everyday life. This program is specifically for children ages 2 and under and their accompanying adult(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.