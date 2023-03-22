An altercation involving a gun occurred Monday afternoon. It resulted in one person being airlifted to a hospital and a second being treated for injuries.
On Monday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party concerning a possible shooting. The reported situation unfolded in the 300 block of County Road 134.
Sheriff’s deputies soon arrived on scene. They located one individual who had been shot. Emergency medical services soon arrived to airlift the wounded person to a local hospital.
Deputies also located the second individual involved in the disturbance. The person received medical treatment for injuries sustained in the altercation.
In a press release, Sheriff Max Sanders stated, “We are not actively looking for anyone else concerning this shooting and assault.”
Early investigation results indicate the shooter was the victim and the airlift patient the offender. However, the investigation is far from over, according to the sheriff's office.
Updates to the story will be provided as more information becomes available.
