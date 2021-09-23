Moulton man arrested on drug, criminal mischief charges

A Moulton man was arrested on drug and criminal mischief charges Tuesday after police received reports of suspicious activity near Sommerville Avenue in downtown Moulton, according to authorities.
William Brian Reeves, 41, of County Road 236, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle with no license plate, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Reeves’ arrest comes after the Moulton Police Department received complaints of a suspicious person in a white truck traveling along Sommerville Avenue, according to the report.
Sergeant Casey Baker responded to the area where he observed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when he saw the truck had no license plate, the report said.
“When Sergeant Baker activated his emergency lights to stop the truck, the driver immediately turned into a yard, striking and destroying a City of Moulton garbage can,” the report states. “The driver, William Reeves, then pulled onto East Street and continued for a short distance, before coming to a stop.”
Once stopped, Reeves refused to cooperate or comply with the officer, the report said.
In a search for weapons, Sergeant Baker removed a knife from Reeves and discovered a plastic bag attached to the knife’s clip that contained a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to the report.
Baker also discovered a crystal-like rock and a set of digital scales with residue inside the vehicle; all substances found during the incident tested positive for meth, the report said.
During the arrest, officers also discovered Reeves’ driver’s license was suspended. Reeves was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $2,900.
