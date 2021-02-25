Huntsville man arrested on drug charges following foot-chase in Moulton

A Huntsville man has been arrested in Moulton following a brief foot-chase through town, prompting Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle schools to enter a lockdown on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
Phillip Christopher MCeroy, 30, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest after he attempted to enter the Lawrence County Judicial and Administrative Building around 2:16 p.m., a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said.
“During the security screening process, officers saw in plain view that the male was in possession of what they believed to be marijuana,” the Sheriff’s report states. “When officers went to confront the male, he fled on foot in the direction of Moulton Elementary and Middle schools.”
The two schools were placed on “secure perimeter” for about 15 minutes following the directive of a School Resource Officer, a post from Moulton Middle said. No students or staff were harmed, but the schools were dismissed a few minutes late, according to the post.
“The School Resource Officer immediately took measures to secure the perimeter out of an abundance of caution,” Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said following the incident.
MCeroy was apprehended by Moulton Police officers at the U.S. Postal Service office on Court Street at approximately 3:15 p.m.
“Sheriff (Max) Sanders wants to recognize the vigilance and efforts of our officers at the judicial building as well as the teamwork and assistance from the Moulton Police Department,” the Sheriff’s report said.
MCeroy was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
