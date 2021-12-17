A juvenile is in custody after two people were shot and another person was injured during an altercation in a Lawrence County parking lot Thursday night, according to authorities.
Sheriff Max Sanders said three people were taken to area hospitals—two of which are being treated for gunshot wounds.
“The third victim received serious injuries and the extent of their injuries are unknown,” the Sheriff’s report states. “This investigation involves juveniles that were injured, and those names will not be released at this time.”
The incident occurred on Lawrence County Road 375 in the Mountain Home community north of Langtown around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the incident began as an altercation between the juveniles. During the incident, one of the juveniles drew a gun and fired on the two wounded.
Moulton Police Officers and local firefighters also responded to the scene.
Sanders said investigations into the shooting are ongoing and asks anyone with additional information to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
