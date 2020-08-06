In an address to the state last week, Gov. Kay Ivey extended Alabama's mask ordinance through Aug. 31.
The order, which was originally set to expire on July 31, will now also require school employees and students in grade 2 and above to wear face coverings on campus.
"Y'all, we must be vigilant if we are going to get our kids back in school and keep our economy open," Ivey said. "Wearing a mask can't hurt, but it sure can help."
Ivey first issued the mandatory mask order on July 15, which requires anyone over the age of six to wear face coverings in public or while interacting with others not of the same household.
The order allows exceptions for people with certain medical conditions, or for those who are exercising, administering or receiving medical treatment that would require a mask to be removed.
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health listed 10,865 coronavirus-related hospitalizations for the state and 1,611 confirmed deaths statewide.
According to data released to Lawrence County 911 Director Scott Norwood, the county showed 55 active cases as of Wednesday morning.
Norwood’s data, which is released about once every two days, shows the number of positive cases under quarantine throughout the county. As of Wednesday, Moulton had 33 residents under quarantine, Town Creek showed nine, Hillsboro had seven, Courtland had five, and Danville had one. His data also showed 29 of those residents with quarantine expiration dates projected for Thursday.
Once a resident reaches the expiration date, they are presumed recovered and are no longer contagious unless they report symptoms have worsened or are hospitalized, Norwood said. Of the 55 cases on the active list, two were expected to reach their quarantine expiration by Friday and 20 will be presumed recovered by early next week.
According to ADPH data, a total of 324 cases have been confirmed in Lawrence County since spread of the virus was detected in Alabama last March. ADPH continues to list zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Lawrence County, Neighboring Morgan County reports 15 confirmed deaths, according to ADPH.
The state data shows 719,489 Alabama residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 2,323 of those tests occurring among Lawrence residents.
Last Friday the state moved Lawrence County from “low risk” to “very high risk” concerning potential spread of COVID-19. ADPH updates it county risk assessment map once weekly every Friday.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school system will continue to monitor guidance from state officials.
“Last week, we were green and now we’re red. Who knows, when we start school (Aug. 12) we might be green again. Whatever we decide it will be to make sure our students and staff remain safe,” Smith said.
For up-to-date information from ADPH, visit https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
