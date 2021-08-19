Three Lawrence County schools in Moulton will move to virtual learning on Friday due to COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Moulton Elementary, Moulton Middle and Lawrence County High School are transitioning to remote learning after the schools saw a spike in the number of positive COVID cases and exposures at the three campuses, Smith said.
”I know this is frustrating for parents; it’s frustrating to us,” he said on Thursday. “We saw a significant rise in numbers today. If kids remain in school, that number will continue to escalate.”
Smith said students at the three Moulton schools should return in-person on Aug. 30.
As of Thursday, he said other schools in the district would continue in-person.
”We have to take it on a day by day basis and cross those bridges as we come to them,” said Smith. “We want to keep our kids in school, but we also want to keep our students as safe as possible.”
