Workers employed by the Town of Courtland will be among those benefiting from premium pay through the American Rescue Plan Act, which is providing COVID relief to municipalities and local governments amid the pandemic.
In a regular meeting Monday night, the Courtland Council's decision to pay $600 to each of the town’s full-time employees passed 5-0.
Mayor Linda Peebles said five full-time employees, including the Courtland Police chief and utility workers, will receive the one-time bonus pay.
She said five others who are employed with Courtland part-time will receive the one-time bonus of $300, and 10 Courtland Fire Department volunteers will get a $250 payment.
The Town of Courtland expects to receive $69,000 in ARPA funding.
“We’ve used a small portion of the funds to upgrade the town’s website and improve cyber security, and we’ve updated our phone lines at Town Hall,” she said. “We’ve also spent $10,000 in anticipation of bringing the Singing River Trail to Courtland.”
In September, the council voted to donate $10,000 to SRT organizers to ensure the small historic town is included in the plan for a system of recreational trails connecting the North Alabama region from Huntsville and Madison to Colbert County.
Planning for the Singing River Trail began in early 2018. With construction underway in parts of Huntsville, the 70-mile greenway will eventually connect north Alabama communities along and near the Tennessee River with a series of trails for motorists, hikers, equestrians, and bicyclists, according to SRT Executive Director John Kvach.
Peebles said the council is undecided on how it will spend the remainder in COVID relief funds but will vote on spending as it receives additional information regarding federal guidelines.
In other business, the council amended reconnect fees and policies for Courtland Utility customers.
Electric customers who are disconnected for non-payment may have their service restored for a $50 fee during operating hours, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Electricity may be restored after hours for a fee of $150.
Town Clerk Vickie Jackson said the previous policy required a $200 reconnect fee regardless of the time payment was collected.
All council members were present for the meeting. The next Courtland Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.