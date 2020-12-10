The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a phone scammer allegedly posing as the department after receiving reports of fraudulent phone calls this week.
“We have received reports that scammers are ‘spoofing’ our dispatch number and calling people telling them they have warrants in an attempt to collect money from the person,” The Sheriff’s Office stated.
The department said it will never contact anyone in an attempt to collect money regarding fines or warrants.
“The number may show up on caller ID as the Sheriff’s Office, however, IT IS NOT the Sheriff’s Office,” the department said. “Please contact family members and friends and make sure they know about this current scam attempt.”
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to verify the authenticity of a phone call, text alert or email before taking any action.
