The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering an online presentation and discussion on cool season forages and grazing management this month.
Participants may log into the virtual meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17. Registrants also have the option of viewing the interactive presentation on Facebook Live on the Northwest Alabama Livestock and Forages page, according to Regional Extension Agent Paul Vining.
Regardless of the viewing method, participants are asked to register for the program, he said. Registration is free and open to the public.
“For this meeting, we will discuss the basics of cool season forage selection, establishment and grazing considerations. We will also discuss using a no-till seed drill,” Vining said.
To register, contact the Winston County Extension Office at 205-489-5376. For questions or concerns, Vining may be reached by emailing tpv0001@aces.edu.
