Courtland fireworks show Saturday night

Celebrate America’s independence in Courtland this weekend with their annual fireworks show.
Saturday is the annual Courtland fireworks show at Roy Coffee Park. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. The show will start at dark.
Visitors should bring a chair or a blanket. Admission is free. Concessions will be available to purchase.
The Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team will perform at 6:15 p.m., Liz Horton will sing the national anthem at 6:30, Richard and David Thompson will play at 6:45, and Matt Prater will take the stage at 7:30.
The event, organized by the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee, has been held for over 30 years. The fireworks are organized and launched by Charles Morgan Fireworks.
In 2022 the event drew roughly 1,000 people to the park.
“It’s just a good family event,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles.
