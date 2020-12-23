Russellville woman arrested at Lawrence Jail after allegedly using child to smuggle narcotics

A Russellville woman has been arrested at the Lawrence County Jail after she allegedly used a juvenile in an attempt to smuggle narcotics into the jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Brittney Jo Perry, 30, was arrested on Monday after a corrections officer noticed a female juvenile placing trash suspiciously in a trash dispenser at the entrance to the jail, a report from the Sheriff’s Office said.
The officer monitoring security surveillance alerted other staff and investigators seized 3.4 grams of ICE/methamphetamines and 16.4 grams of synthetic marijuana following the incident, the report said. Perry had three children under the age of 12 with her at the time of the offense.
Perry was charged with promoting prison contraband, distribution of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of chemical endangerment of a child. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
“This is an ongoing investigation and other persons may be charged at a later date,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Sheriff Max Sanders would like to thank the vigilance of his corrections staff as well as the follow up assistance of the Russellville Police Department.”
