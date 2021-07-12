A Lawrence County man is accused of raping a 4-year-old girl and is in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set, according to court and jail records.
On Thursday afternoon, Lawrence County investigators arrested Joshua Edward Priest, 31, of Lawrence County 370 in the Caddo community and charged him with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators also charged Sara Priest, 25, with first-degree sodomy in connection to the same investigation, the report states. The two suspects are married.
A complaint filed in district court said the alleged incident occurred prior to Jan. 1.
Records show Priest was booked at the county jail at 9:19 p.m. Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, both suspects remain in jail after a bond revocation was issued on previous charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.