Wild South continues its cleanup efforts in Bankhead National Forest and the Sipsey Wilderness thanks to grant funding and volunteer support. The non-profit organization hosted 16 workdays along the banks of the Sipsey Fork beginning in mid-July, Wild South Coordinator Janice Barrett said.
Wild South has worked for many years in the corridor of the river for the protection of the surrounding Bankhead National Forest and Sipsey Wilderness, Barrett said.
In July of this year, the organization was awarded a grant from the River Network, a national water protection organization, to support Wild South’s river conservation and education efforts.
Over the summer, Wild South staff Barrett and Kim Waites scheduled a series of clean-up days at five of the river’s most heavily used sites, which included Kinlock Falls and Hubbard Creek, Fall Creek Falls, the Sipsey Recreation Area, Mim’s Takeout, and Borden Creek Trail.
Barrett said Wild South adapted workdays to the COVID-19 pandemic by limiting groups to six volunteers and staff members per workday, and by enforcing the mask mandate, social distancing and sanitation guidelines during their cleanup efforts.
“On the sixteen workdays that were conducted in the grant period, massive amounts of trash was removed by volunteers from the river and its banks and the surrounding forest,” Barrett said. “The Sipsey Fork is a critical habitat for the Black Warrior Waterdog and the Flattened Musk Turtle, both federally endangered species. Both of these species are endemic to the Black Warrior watershed and are found nowhere else on Earth. The Wild and Scenic designation offers a higher level of protection for the river and all the life that depends on it.”
The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created by Congress in 1968 through the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
The Act states: “…certain selected rivers of the Nation which, with their immediate environments, possess outstandingly remarkable scenic, recreational, geologic, fish and wildlife, historic, cultural or other similar values, shall be preserved in free-flowing condition, and that they and their immediate environments shall be protected for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.”
Sipsey Fork was designated a Wild and Scenic River in 1988 at the time of the Sipsey Wilderness Expansion, Barrett explained.
The birth waters of Sipsey Fork, of the Black Warrior River—locally known as Sipsey River—are shed from the ridges of the very northern part of the Bankhead National Forest and Sipsey Wilderness in Lawrence County. The river is the only Wild and Scenic designated river in Alabama, said Barrett.
“Though the River Network grant period has ended, Wild South will continue to partner with the Bankhead District of the U.S. Forest Service to protect and educate about the Sipsey Fork,” she said. “Learn about efforts by Little River Waterkeeper in east Alabama to have the Little River designated as Wild and Scenic at littleriverwaterkeeper.org.”
Barrett said a Sipsey River educational video, which was also made possible by summer grant funding through the River Network, was produced by Wild South volunteer Josh Levesque to inform locals and visitors on river protection. The video can be found on the Wild South YouTube channel.
For more information about Wild South, or to learn how to get involved, contact Barrett at janice@wildsouth.org, or call the Moulton Wild South office at 256-974-6166.
