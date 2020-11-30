No injuries in AL-157 crash

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the Alabama 157 and Byler Road intersection in Moulton on Monday, according to first responders.
The crash involving a Honda Accord and Ford F-250 was reported around 3:15 p.m., Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said.
He said Moulton Police are investigating the incident after a passenger in the Accord left the scene.
Traffic was temporarily stalled in one lane along the highway as responders cleared debris from the roadway.Updates will be posted as they are received.
