A discarded cigarette butt is likely to blame for the fire that broke out at KFC in Moulton Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
Moulton Fire Department was called to the fast-food chain on Alabama 157 around 2:50 p.m. and arrived after all employees and customers had safely exited the building, Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said.
“We’re pretty confident it started from a lit cigarette butt or a cigarette ember that had been discarded by the front door,” said Jolly. “The fire was between an exterior wall and an interior wall. Luckily it was contained to the men’s bathroom.”
Jolly said his department requested assistance from Courtland Fire Department, which dispatched their 75-foot aerial truck. He said Speake and Chalybeate volunteer fire departments were also dispatched to assist with the blaze.
“We appreciate the help from all our neighbors, especially for their help during a commercial fire. Because we had so many hands on it, we were able to do a lot in a quick amount of time,” Jolly said.
The restaurant’s drive-thru reopened following the incident; the dining room remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KFC employees were not able to provide further comments regarding the fire.
No injuries were reported.
