Alabamians who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between May 1 and June 21 could win $1,000 through an event sponsored by the Alabama NAACP.
The event is designed to encourage more Alabamians, particularly those 18 to 40 years old, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to organizers.
“We’re really trying to encourage Gen Zers and Millennials, especially,” Rev. J.E. Turnbore of the Lawrence County NAACP Chapter said.
To participate in the contest, individuals who have received both their Pfizer or Moderna shots—or a single Johnson & Johnson shot—should email a photo of themselves with their vaccine card to info@alnaacp.org. To qualify, the participant must be fully vaccinated by June 21, they must be an Alabama resident between the ages of 18 and 40, and they must submit the photo, according to event rules.
The $1,000 cash prize winner will be announced on the Alabama NAACP Facebook and Instagram pages on June 26.
Those who were vaccinated before May 1st are ineligible for the contest. For more information and a list of compete rules, follow Alabama NAACP on social media or visit alnaacp.org.
