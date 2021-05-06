An active lifestyle and hard work are reasons Annie Blankenship Crumpton might list in explanation of her own longevity, but those closest to her believe it has more to do with her self-determination and perseverance. The 100-year-old Mt. Hope resident was celebrated by family, friends and her entire community on Saturday after she reached the milestone birthday last Monday.
Mrs. Annie Lou Blankenship Crumpton was born on April 26, 1921. Her parents, Flemin Morrison and Ida M. Jenkins Morrison were farmers in Mt. Hope, and Crumpton can clearly recall a time before every family owned an automobile or even a tractor and plow.
"We walked everywhere we went. Everyone did, but sometimes they might have a wagon and mules. We didn't have a car. Daddy never did," she retells of her childhood in rural Lawrence County. She even remembers walking about three miles to the old Mt. Hope United Methodist Church building, where she is still a member, not only for service but also on a few occasions to get vaccinations or what she called "fever shots."
"We had to take three," she remembers. The shots were likely for whooping cough, which was common among children in the 1930s.
Crumpton would have been about eight or nine years old when the Great Depression hit, but to her, the Morrisons were no better or worse off than their neighbors. "We were in the same boat everyone else was in. We didn't have anything. We had to work for what we got," she said. Even following the depression, she remembers life on the farm was full of challenges.
Her mother had passed away when she was just nine years old, and she talked about a time when family members helped one another through their hard times.
"Daddy raised four children after she died. The baby was just a year old. I had one older sister—she was 12 at the time, and she helped raise us," Crumpton said. "She did the best she could, and we had grandparents, aunts and uncles around."
Crumpton and her siblings—three girls and a boy—attended Mt. Hope School. Crumpton is proud to say she and her siblings all graduated high school.
After her graduation, Crumpton married Joe Blankenship, of the Hickory Grove community, on June 24, 1939. Together, the two started their own farm, also in Mt. Hope, and had six children, Peggy Chapman, Willard "Buddy," Danny, Jerry Lee, Anthony and Steve.
"We farmed when he married me. Me and the kids--everybody worked then. We had a hard life," she said. On their farm, the family raised cotton.
After 20 years of marriage, Joe Blankenship passed away in 1960. Crumpton kept the farm up for a few years and though her eldest child was 19, she still had young children to raise. Her youngest was two years old at the time of his father's death.
In the mid-60s, she bought the home she continues to live in today. The house and five acres of land cost her $10,000, she said. At this farm, the family built chicken houses and grew a garden.
"I'd rather forget the chicken houses," Crumpton laughs. "I found out then I wasn't a chicken farmer."
She remembers living at her new home and renting the farm for at least a year before retiring the mules and buying a tractor. It was also at this point in her life when Crumpton got her first job working as a bookkeeper for the Mt. Hope Cotton Gin, also known as the Glen Smith Gin.
Following her work at the gin, she went on to become a nurses' aide at Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton. In fact, she remembers clearly a time tending patients who were victims of the 1974 tornado outbreak.
Also in 1974, Crumpton married her second husband, Herman, but was widowed again just 11 years later.
In 1981, she had begun working for the Lawrence County Commission on Aging, a job she wouldn't retire from until she was 94 years old. Before her work with the Aging Commission, however, Crumpton also served in various capacities as an employee of NARCOG.
"I worked for 34 years as a bookkeeper for the nutrition centers in Lawrence County," she said. "I did some transportation work as well as helped people get their medication and tickets to go to the doctor." She says this time of her life working for the public brought her joy and a sense of fulfillment as she regularly met new faces and helped familiar friends.
Though she has lost two sons, Buddy and Danny, she remains grateful to have her other children and their families close by. Her eldest child and only daughter Peggy is just a short ride away and living in Decatur, while her son Steve and his wife Lora live with her today. Her son Anthony and his wife Rachel are also close by, and they say they rely on their family's matriarch probably more than she relies on them.
"She's been the backbone and held us all together," Rachel Blankenship said. "She's been the best mother-in-law anyone could hope for."
Though Crumpton seems in great health for her age, she has also lived through her own medical scares, according to her daughters-in-law. They each told stories of Crumpton surviving skin cancer, broken bones following a few bad falls, and more than one heart attack.
"There have been hard times, like this past Christmas. She got down, but then one day, she decided to get out of bed," Lora Blankenship said. "She started working; walking through this house 'til she was taking two or three strolls a day."
"She's a fighter," agreed Rachel. "It takes determination and fight, and she has a lot of it. And she has a lot of love."
When Crumpton is asked whether she has a secret for living to see 100, she smiled and said, "hard work is all it takes. Don't sleep in the daytime."
Her family agrees it has been hard to get Annie Blankenship Crumpton to slow down, even following a sick spell.
"She's made thousands of quilts; she loves peeling tomatoes and cutting corn off the cob," Rachel Blankenship said as Crumpton described her passion for helping her kids with chores, cooking, and gardening.
"She'd get mad at us if we didn't [let her help]," Lora Blankenship said. "She can still work circles around anybody." Both her daughters-in-law say Crumpton taught them how to can vegetables, fruits and preserves.
But it isn't all work and no play for Crumpton. She also shares fascinating stories of her travels with her family and with a group of fellow seniors who once enjoyed taking cross-country bus tours together.
She says she spent several years traveling by bus with a friend from Russellville, Marie Mayes. Their group has been to Branson, Missouri, taken trips to Nashville and various coastal cities in Florida.
As an avid Braves fan, she has visited Atlanta at least a few times to watch baseball.
Crumpton has seen the colorful sands of the Painted Desert, stone-like trees in the Petrified Forest, and stood in awe of the Grand Canyon. She's experienced New Orleans Jazz and even been to Niagara Falls. She is sure to tell those who will listen of how she walked across the U.S. and Canada border rather than driving that stretch.
Although she has traveled seemingly every corner of the United States, Crumpton says there's no place quite like her home where she can be close to her family. Besides her children and 15 grandchildren, Crumpton has 26 great-grandchildren and one great-grandson due to arrive in October. She also has 25 great-great-grandchildren.
She said she was surprised when her family had planned her birthday party and invited the entire community to her home last weekend. She said she enjoyed seeing friends she hadn't seen in years, and she was thrilled to see a special fireworks display that night in her honor.
In all, the family estimated more than a hundred visitors, including some from out of state, had stopped by throughout the day for her birthday celebration. She received several birthday cards, some from people she has never actually met. Her cards also included a card signed by two of her grandchildren's pre-K class, and a birthday card from Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Alabama District 7 Rep. Proncey Robertson also dropped by and delivered a proclamation from the House of representatives, which recognizes Mt. Hope's centenarian following her birthday.
"I can see how I lived to 100," Crumpton smiled as she finished retelling some of her life's journeys over the years. Through it all, she still seems to see her family as her biggest accomplishment. "I'm just so proud of every one of them," she said.
