Jesse Owens TBN feature spotlights Oakville museum bearing his name

Jesse Owens—the Lawrence County born, world-renowned track legend—is being featured on an international television program this week and will air on the Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN) Sunday.
Jesse Owens Museum Director Nancy Pinion hopes to see interest in the Lawrence County museum pick up after the It Is Written episode airs, but also hopes the episode can draw the attention of an audience with little or no interest in sports.
“It was an amazing retelling of Jesse’s story, and I think they did a wonderful job portraying the side of his life that most people don’t get to see,” Pinion said of the episode.
The faith-based televised program, It Is Written, releases 30-minute episodes weekly and is seen in more than 143 countries. The Jesse Owens feature, “Running the Race,” is already available to stream online at https://itiswritten.tv/programs/it-is-written/running-the-race.
It Is Written speaker and director Pastor John Bradshaw said the program was interested in Jesse Owens’ story for a number of reasons. Owens success as an athlete in a Jim Crow-era United States is especially relevant in the midst of Black History month, and the program has been filming Black History Month features for years, Bradshaw said.
“He is one of the great figures in American history and he was an icon in American sports. His family were a people of faith,” said Bradshaw. “It’s a very compelling story, and we were drawn to telling it.”
Choosing Jesse Owens as a February feature for the program was a “no-brainer,” he added, explaining the proximity of the story to the It Is Written Chattanooga studio—just hours away from Jesse Owens’ birthplace. An interview with Pinion was filmed on-location for the feature, bringing the spotlight to Oakville.
As Bradshaw contemplates on the show, the little rural town of Oakville at first glance seems a strange place for the museum commemorating the life of a world-famous record-breaking Olympian.
Before his interview with Pinion, Bradshaw said he had no idea what humble beginnings Owens had arisen from, being born in north Alabama just 50 years before the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and decades before the Civil Rights movement rooted itself in the state in the 1960s.
“When most people think about Jesse Owens, they know about his gold medals and his success as an athlete. I had no idea he’d been unwell as a child, and I was unaware of the circumstances about his childhood,” said Bradshaw. “I didn’t know that his family were sharecroppers or that he had grown up in poverty.”
Overcoming adversity—present in Owens’ life as discrimination and poverty among other things—is a central theme for this week’s It Is Written feature.
“We wanted to zero-in on the idea that life throws adversity in our way—everyone experiences some type of adversity,” Bradshaw said.
Pinion said those same revelations are expressed to children visiting the museum on fieldtrips.
“We try to convey that message to visiting students. They have potential regardless of their situation in life or their circumstances. Jesse Owens achieved his goals against all odds with hard work and determination,” Pinion said.
As the It Is Written episode recounts, Owens famously set multiple world records in May of 1935.
In spite of a severe back injury, Owens became the world’s fastest runner over 220-yard hurdles, in the 220-yard dash, tied for world’s fastest in the 100-yard dash, and set the world record for the long jump—a record he would continue to hold for 25 years after the Big Ten championships in Michigan that year.
These feats would never have taken place if Owens’ family hadn’t decided to uproot their family and move to Cleveland, Ohio when he was a child.
“Jesse Owens couldn’t have attended the University of Alabama in his home state as Alabama didn’t accept Black students until 1963,” Bradshaw states in the feature. “This was 20 years before Rosa Parks refused to sit in the back of the bus. Jackie Robinson wouldn’t break the color barrier in professional baseball for another dozen years.”
“Owens couldn’t eat at most restaurants or stay at most hotels simply because of the color of his skin. He was about to become the hero of a nation that didn’t extend basic civil rights to him or his family.”
Despite the barriers that Owens eventually triumphed over, the Alabama boy became a household name following the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where he earned four gold medals. All this and more retold in Bradshaw’s program has the potential to reach millions of viewers still today.
“The fact that it is available to stream is very important to us, because that means it can reach more people even after the episode airs on television,” Pinion said. The feature is accessible to anyone with a computer and is available On Demand.
Pinion, who said the museum has frequently had visitors from all over the world, hopes the “Running the Race” episode will draw visitors at a time when international travel is picking back up after stalls from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also impeded attendance at the museum.
While the episode also ties in spiritual themes, Pinion said she appreciates Jesse Owens’ message entwined with scripture.
“Their choice of scripture is very appropriate to Jesse Owens’ story,” she said. “They did a wonderful job. Of all the filmmakers we’ve hosted at the Museum, this has probably been my favorite project.”
Bradshaw, who has conducted the It Is Written series since 2011, said Jesse Owens’ timeless story speaks to millions today who face challenges of their own, and he is pleased to see the museum keeping Owens’ story relevant.
“It’s great to dig into the story and uncover a little more about his background and history. He was a very inspirational man,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a unique museum, and I hope lots of people go to discover the history of where Jesse Owens grew up. The museum does a great job keeping his story front and center.”
