United Way of Lawrence County is holding its annual Day of Caring on Saturday, Oct. 3, but like so many other organizations and gatherings, the event is not untouched by COVID-19.
“Due to COVID, we will not be having our annual road block this year. Thank you to all those who volunteered and have donated in the past,” United Way Executive Director Kathy Thrasher said.
Instead of taking roadside donations this year, United Way is urging residents to perform an act of kindness in celebration that day or during the week of the event.
“There are so many needs and the smallest gesture could help make someone’s day so much brighter,” Thrasher said.
Another local organization, Moulton Head Start, is taking part in the countywide event by hosting gift basket drive for long-term care patients.
Moulton Head Start is currently taking donations for gift baskets, including snack cakes, sugar free candies or chocolates, diabetic socks with grips, adult coloring books and coloring pencils, and similar small gift items.
Donated items may be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the pre-school located at 979 Rosenwald Street in Moulton. Organizers are accepting donations until Friday, Sept. 25.
Gift baskets will be delivered to NHC of Moulton on Friday, Oct. 2.
For those who come up with their own project or act of kindness for the event, Thrasher said United Way welcomes emails at unitedwayoflawre@bellsouth.net.
“We would love to hear from you on how you show someone you care,” she said.
Donations to United Way may be mailed to P.O. Box 166, Moulton.
“Any amount is appreciated. We also accept donations ‘in Memory of’ or ‘in Honor of’ someone, and a card will be sent to the family or person,” she said.
United Way of Lawrence County funds non-profit agencies that provide a service to the people of Lawrence County. For more information call 256-974-5955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.