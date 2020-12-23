Langtown family loses home in Thursday fire

A Langtown family is left displaced following a fire at their home on County Road 305 Thursday afternoon.
Responders were called to the home at 2256 on Lawrence County Road 305 around 2:30 p.m. Chalybeate volunteer firefighter Paul Rutherford said none of the family members were inside the residence at the time of the fire.
“The home was a total loss,” said Rutherford. He said firefighters battled the blaze for about two-and-a-half hours.
He said the fire originated in the carport outside the home before spreading to the interior and was likely an electrical fire. He said Caddo Volunteer Fire Department and Moulton Fire Department also responded.
“The house saw extensive smoke and heat damage,” Moulton Chief Ryan Jolly said. “We were able to cut it off, but it had reached the attic and gotten into the main area of the house.”
No injuries were reported due to the incident.
