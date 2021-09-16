Lawrence investigators searching for missing Moulton man

Lawrence Sheriff's investigators are searching for 37-year-old John Wesley Johnson, who was last seen near County Road 294 in July, according to the agency. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291. 

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in a search for a missing Moulton man.

The agency recently received a report of the missing person identified as 37-year-old John Wesley Johnson, Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said.

“Investigators determined that (Johnson) was last seen in July,” Sandlin said. “A family member reported him missing.”

According to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office, Johnson was last seen in the area of Lawrence County Road 294.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 256-974-9291.

