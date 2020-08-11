A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Hartselle man at the intersection of Alabama 157 and Alabama 36 in Speake on Monday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.
George Nigel Hearring, 48, was killed after the 2003 Honda Accord he was driving was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Andrew Paul Eller, 26, of Tuscumbia, according to a report released by state troopers.
Hearring was transported to Cullman County Regional Hospital where he died a short time later, the report said. Eller was transported to Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton for serious injuries he sustained in the crash.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
The accident occurred about 10 miles south of Moulton with Moulton Fire and Rescue, Speake Volunteer Fire Department and Greg’s Ambulance Service assisting on scene.
Troopers said the accident is under investigation.
