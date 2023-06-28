Aderholt announces $1.6 million for Courtland

Traffic on the bridge is subject to a 35 mph speed limit. 

Rep. Robert Aderholt announced Courtland will receive a $1.6 million grant to start the process of replacing Jefferson Street Railroad Bridge, Congressman Robert Aderholt announced last week.

“I’m pleased to announce that the city of Courtland will receive this grant for $1.6 million,” Aderholt said in an official release. “This money will be used to plan and design the replacement of the Jefferson Street Railroad Bridge with additional pedestrian and bicycle lanes. This money is part of the RAISE Grants administered by the Department of Transportation, which is of course funded by Congress. I am always happy to support this type of funding in Congress that provides for the traditional infrastructure needs of our communities.”

