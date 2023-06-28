Aderholt announces $1.6 million for Courtland

Rep. Robert Aderholt announced Courtland will receive a $1.6 million grant to start the process of replacing Jefferson Street Railroad Bridge, Congressman Robert Aderholt announced last week.
“I’m pleased to announce that the city of Courtland will receive this grant for $1.6 million,” Aderholt said in an official release. “This money will be used to plan and design the replacement of the Jefferson Street Railroad Bridge with additional pedestrian and bicycle lanes. This money is part of the RAISE Grants administered by the Department of Transportation, which is of course funded by Congress. I am always happy to support this type of funding in Congress that provides for the traditional infrastructure needs of our communities.”
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said it was “really exciting.”
“It was a great surprise for the town of Courtland; it means so much to us because now, with this money, we can have everything ready to go – all our permits, blueprints, designs – for construction,” Peebles said. “And when money becomes available again for infrastructure, then we can apply for the other $4 million and actually do the construction of the bridge.
The railroad bridge was built roughly 100 years ago, according to Peebles, along with two other bridges less than half a mile away from it. It cannot bear loads greater than 6,000 pounds. Emergency vehicles, school buses, semi-trucks – all have been forced to detour around Highway 20 to reach the west side of town, an extra 10 to 15 minutes of driving.
The other two bridges were replaced in 2021 and opened in 2022.
Peebles said the town’s incurred debt from replacing the two bridges prevented them from borrowing for the railroad project.
“When we replaced the other two bridges, we had $1.67 million in grant money,” Peebles said. “The town had to borrow $1.19 million to complete those. We still owe for that.
“So we were maxed out as far as what we could borrow.”
Courtland originally planned to apply for a federal grant that would cover the entire bridge project.
“We had originally started putting together a RAISE [infrastructure] grant for the whole project of the railroad bridge,” Peebles said. “We’d been working on it for several months.”
The federal RAISE program is a U.S. Department of Transportation initiative. Courtland planned to request $6 million after receiving a $5.5 to $6 million estimate to replace the bridge.
But the grant required the town to match 20 percent of the requested funds – about $1.2 million – to be used on the project. The other $4.8 million would have been provided by the DOT.
After Courtland realized they would not raise the matching money before the grant’s application deadline, they pivoted with the help of Brandy Robertson, a project manager with Engineering Design Technologies. EDT oversaw the replacement bridge projects.
“About a week or so before the deadline for the grants, Brandy Robertson found one that did not need matching money,” Peebles said. “It fell in the guidelines of ‘getting everything ready to go’ for the bridge: the paperwork, the permits, the blueprints, the design group. It would take care of that.”
