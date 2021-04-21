Courtland will host this weekend’s April Walking Tour on Saturday, but with the likelihood of rain or thunderstorms, Mayor Linda Peebles announced a rain date for June 5.
Alabama’s April Walking Tours kicked off in Lawrence County earlier this month with a historical tour in the Mt. Hope community on April 3. The month-long event features some 23 towns across the state each Saturday morning in April as part of the Alabama Department of Tourism’s annual Walking Tours.
Though tours are to begin in the host town each Saturday at 10 a.m., forecasters are predicting chances of rain and thunderstorms over the weekend for the area.
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, widespread showers are predicted to move into the area late Friday night and into early Saturday.
“A few embedded thunderstorms cannot be ruled out,” NWS said. “Showers will end from west to east throughout the day with dry conditions forecast Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s on Monday.”
Should the event be called for rain this Saturday, Peebles said the tours will take place at a later date. She said organizers have named June 5, the same day the town will host its annual Picnic in the Park.
Courtland’s 44th Annual Picnic in the Park will begin downtown with a children’s parade at 1:30 p.m. and feature several family-friendly events including a beauty pageant at 5 p.m. In the event the Walking Tour is postponed, Peebles said the tour will begin at the Courtland Museum at 12:30 p.m. the day of the picnic.
For more information about the Alabama April Walking Tours, or to see a list of other participating communities, visit https://tourism.alabama.gov. Those interested in participating in Saturday’s event may check the Town of Courtland Facebook page for updates on the tour.
