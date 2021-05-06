2021 Essay Contest Winner

The Lawrence County Soil & Water Conservation Districts 2021 Healthy Forest - Healthy Community 1st PlaceEssay winner is Lillie Stewart, Jr. Division from R. A. Hubbard. Lillie is pictured with Henrietta Taylor from Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District.
