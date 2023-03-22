During March, Colon Cancer Awareness Month, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) asks Alabamians ages 45 and older to speak with their healthcare provider about screening for colorectal cancer (CRC).

CRC is cancer that occurs in the colon or rectum. CRC affects men and women of all racial and ethnic groups and is most often found in people who are 50 years old or older. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 24 women will develop this cancer at some point in their lives. Of cancers that affect both men and women, CRC is the second leading cancer killer in the United States. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.