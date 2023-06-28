Lawrence County 4-H youth compete in statewide competitions

Sudie Faye Gray

Youth competed in two separate locales across the state on June 23rd.  Junior 4-Her Sudie Faye Gray competed at Wildlife Habitat Education Program (WHEP) in Fairhope, and Senior 4-Hers Brady Hodges, Kaitlin Long, Maddie Long, Maggie AcAbee, Stella McDonald, Corey Naylor, Cooper Naylor and Samantha Seltzer competed at the Senior Competitive Events Day (CED) at the 4-H Center in Columbiana.

Sudie Faye Gray participated as an individual at the WHEP and placed 5th in species identification, foods identification, and in aerial photos in her age division (Junior).

