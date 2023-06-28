Lawrence County 4-H youth compete in statewide competitions

Youth competed in two separate locales across the state on June 23rd. Junior 4-Her Sudie Faye Gray competed at Wildlife Habitat Education Program (WHEP) in Fairhope, and Senior 4-Hers Brady Hodges, Kaitlin Long, Maddie Long, Maggie AcAbee, Stella McDonald, Corey Naylor, Cooper Naylor and Samantha Seltzer competed at the Senior Competitive Events Day (CED) at the 4-H Center in Columbiana.
Sudie Faye Gray participated as an individual at the WHEP and placed 5th in species identification, foods identification, and in aerial photos in her age division (Junior).
While Lawrence County did not send a WHEP team to compete, WHEP coaches Donna Shanklin, and Kerry Steedley (ACES faculty), her parents and siblings encouraged her to participate. The event was held at Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) in Fairhope, AL. Emily Nichols, Extension Specialist & WHEP Coordinator, said that Gray worked very hard at the event.
All the Lawrence County seniors placed at CED. The following are the 4-H youth names and events they placed in:
Brady Hodges: 1st place in Photography the World I See
Kaitlin Long: 2nd place in the $15 Challenge
Maddie Long: 3rd Place in Interior Design
Maggie McAbee: 1st Place in Bake Goods and recognized for obtaining a 4-H Scholarship
Stella McDonald: 1st Place in Freestyle Demonstration
Cooper Naylor: 1st Place Senior Achievement in the At Large category, and Honorable Mention in Graphic Design
Corey Naylor: 1st Place in Senior Achievement in the Natural Resource category, 1st place in Edible Container Garden, and recognized for obtaining a 4-H Scholarship
Samantha Seltzer: 1st Place in Bake Goods.
Melinda Smith, 4-H Youth Development Agent & Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant respectively, both said “If you all see any of these young talented people in the community, let them know how proud of them you are! We sure are proud of them!”
If you are a youth between 9 and 19 or know of a youth with an interest in participating in 4-H Programming, contact Lawrence County – Alabama Extension at 256-974-2464 and members of the 4-H Team will be glad to help find a program or programs that meet the needs of interested youth. The 4-H Team is always searching for adult volunteer leaders to facilitate programming -- be it support in helping to educate youth about livestock, to sewing, to civic engagement or robotics. 4-H Team members include Melinda Smith, Marsha Terry, Shannon Murray, and Donna Shanklin. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let Lawrence County-Alabama Extension know if you have accessibility needs.
