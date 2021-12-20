A Muscle Shoals woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 101, north of Town Creek, according to authorities.
Angela Vurnetta Carroll, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Two people in a second vehicle were transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
The crash occurred at the Alabama 101 and Lawrence County 314 intersection around 7:10 a.m. and remains under investigation.
